NSW towns evacuate as flooding hits again

Dangerous rainfall has again forced families out of their homes as major river rises swamp coastal areas for the second time in weeks and heavy rainfall causes flooding in New South Wales' far west.

Lismore mayor Steve Krieg said on Tuesday morning residents were suffering from flood fatigue.

"Obviously everybody is exhausted. We've had a month of clean-up," Mr Krieg told the ABC.

Rainfall totals of close to 150mm in six hours have led to flooding in the Northern Rivers region, with multiple evacuation orders being issued throughout the flood-wrecked regional centre of Lismore on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Further inland, major flooding is occurring at Angledool as floodwaters from Queensland caused the level to rise on the Narran River.

Further flash flooding which could become life-threatening is predicted for the Northern Rivers, the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands on Tuesday night.

Rainfall could intensify to six-hourly totals of between 200mm and 300mm, with Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Tenterfield and Dorrigo among the affected areas.

Seven evacuation orders were issued overnight, including for Tumbulgum and surrounds in the Tweed Shire, low-lying parts of Billinudgel, Mullumbimby and Kyogle in the Northern Rivers, North Lismore and areas of South Lismore, East Lismore, Lismore CBD Basin, and Girards Hill.

Rainfall totals close to 150mm in six hours were recorded across the Northern Rivers on Monday including 149mm at Burringbar, 147mm at Murwillumbah, 147mm at Mullumbimby and 134mm at Tumblegum.

Hazardous surf will pummel the Byron Coast on Tuesday, with rough seas to extend to Coffs Harbour and the Macquarie and Hunter Coast on Wednesday.

The thunderstorms are caused by a low-pressure system sitting off the NSW coast will bring showers in the coming days all the way south to Sydney, the BOM's Jonathan How said.

As the system moves south it will become windy across the state's eastern coastline, becoming strongest on Friday with the potential to bring down trees and power lines, he said.

"Thankfully though, this rain event won't be quite as long-lasting as the previous rain event so we will see conditions really ease towards the latter part of the week," Mr How said.

The La Nina weather pattern is drenching Australia's east coast for the second year in a row.

Dr Nina Ridder of UNSW's Climate Change Research Centre said the phenomenon will dissolve by autumn, but similar events are likely to bring more extreme rainfall to Australia in coming years.

"We're definitely seeing a change in global weather patterns because of climate change," she told AAP.