Friday, 22 May 2020

One-fifth of Aussies can't support family

    1. News
    2. Australia

    One in five Australians do not have enough work to support themselves and their families, a new study shows.

    Think tank Per Capita has released a discussion paper looking at the economic cost of underemployment in Australia, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It points to Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data from April, where the monthly increase of underemployment was 50 per cent, or more than 600,000 people.

    The labour force underutilisation rate is about 20%, so one in five Australians does not have sufficient work to support themselves and their families.

    The report says that there was a crisis of insecure work before COVID-19, with wages and productivity being suppressed by slack in the labour market.

    Report author Matthew Lloyd-Cape says underemployment is one of the biggest drags on the economy.

    "[It's] stifling wages and consumption, fuelling the productivity crisis, and ruining careers," he said.

    Australia's 20% youth underemployment was among the highest of any advanced economy before coronavirus.

    It's now at more than 27%, with more than a quarter of young people in the labour market unable to find enough hours.

    Per Capita says eliminating underemployment could inject more than $24 billion in wages into the economy each year while providing the government with billions in tax revenue.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter