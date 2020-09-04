Police break down door in protest incitement arrest

Another alleged anti-lockdown protester has filmed his own arrest, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews again urges people not to attend a planned Melbourne rally.

The Taylors Hill man posted a Facebook video of Victoria Police breaking down his front door on Friday morning while they executed a search warrant.

The 27-year-old has been charged with incitement, possession of prohibited weapons and two counts of resisting police.

Police said they seized five samurai swords at the home, as well as a mobile phone and laptops.

He is the fourth man to be arrested for incitement over the planned Freedom Day rally on Saturday at inner-city Melbourne locations, including the Shrine Of Remembrance.

Several media outlets identified the man arrested on Friday as conspiracy theorist James Bartolo.

It comes two days after a pregnant Ballarat woman's video of her arrest for incitement went viral.

Her arrest was over a separate Ballarat rally planned for Saturday.

Police have vowed to stop the protests going ahead, given they breach Melbourne's stage-four restrictions and the stage-three rules for regional Victoria, and the premier is backing them.

"You can't ignore the reality you're in and give yourself a leave pass and go and do something that, in all likelihood, will contribute to the spread of this (virus)," Mr Andrews said.

"That's not safe, not smart, not lawful and Victoria Police will do whatever they have to do, within a framework of course, of being proportionate and fair."