Qld shooters posted video calling slain cops 'devils and demons'

Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, were shot and killed at a Queensland property. Photo: Facebook

A couple involved in a shooting ambush in which six people, including two police and their neighbour were killed, appear to have posted a video online after the attack calling their victims "devils and demons".

Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and brother Nathaniel allegedly shot dead Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, and their 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare, at a rural property at Wieambilla in the Western Downs region on Monday.

Footage has emerged of a couple, who look like Gareth and Stacey, posted on a now-deleted YouTube account about 7.40pm on Monday, four hours after the ambush.

"They came to kill us and we killed them. If you don't defend yourself against these devils and demons you're a coward," the man says.

"We'll see you when we get home. We'll see you at home, Don, love you," the woman adds.

It comes after the Queensland Police Union revealed the Trains had been stockpiling weapons, which were registered interstate, and set up a sophisticated video surveillance system, which they believe was aimed at "taking out police".

Police have been trying to identify the motive for the lethal attack and have traced the brothers' online activities, including posts in the name of Gareth, that featured a mix of conspiracy theory-laden material.

Meanwhile, a series of videos have emerged online from a YouTube account called Geronimo's Bones referring to Gareth and Stacey as "Daniel and Jane", which the account owner says in the comments is to protect their identities.

A bearded man with an American accent says Stacey sent him and his wife a final message after the ambush in the video posted on Friday.

"The last words that changed spoke to my wife and I were and I quote: 'where there is a corpse, the vultures will gather'," a bearded man says in a video posted on Friday.

In another, now-deleted video from earlier this week called "Brother Sister Martyr", the same man claims the Trains were "harassed" by authorities and police had gone to their property to arrest Nathaniel because he was going to reveal "extensive corruption".

"Daniel and Jane are harassed and hunted because they would not give up a family member to that monster," he claims.

"And the point had arrived where they were going to come and take Daniel's brother by force under the guise of a wellness check, or 'we're just looking for this missing person'.

"Even though this missing person, it had been established that there was no way there was any collusion on Daniel's part or on Jane's part, to leave any reason whatsoever for them to believe that Daniel's brother was on their property, their personal property. That is why Daniel and Jane did what they had to do."