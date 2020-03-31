Queensland isolates, quarantines 40,000 people

Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photo: Getty Images

More than 40,000 orders to socially isolate or quarantine have been made in Queensland as authorities work to stem the spread of coronavirus.

An additional 55 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state overnight, bringing the total to 743 confirmed cases and three deaths.

Of Queensland's total cases 65 people are in hospital and seven are in intensive care.

Authorities will bolster their efforts to keep track of the thousands of people ordered to either socially isolate or quarantine for 14 days, says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"[The government] will be bolstering that effort to make sure that they are tracking those people's movements, and we will be getting some of the best and brightest of law enforcement agencies to assist," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Isolation is used to separate ill people with a communicable disease from those who are healthy, while quarantine is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile Queensland's resources sector has been largely unaffected by the coronavirus crisis so far, with exports continuing and jobs holding up.

As cases continue to climb, Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane says mines remain open and fly-in, fly-out workers are still heading to their jobs, albeit under strict rules.

This is in stark contrast to the federal government's prediction on Monday that some six million Australians could require job assistance, as businesses shut or haemorrhage money during the outbreak.

Mr Macfarlane says Asian demand for coal is holding up, and there's been no noticeable disruption to mining production, but there has been a fall in demand for LNG as businesses close their doors.

Fly-in, fly-out workers are still allowed to travel around the state, but Queenslanders have been told to stay within their own neighbourhoods.

The state announced on Monday it would also enforce stricter border control measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

From Friday, anyone wanting to enter Queensland who is not a resident must have an approved border permit or they will be turned away.

Public gatherings - including those in private homes - have been limited to just two people and police have the powers to issue fines for individuals and businesses not adhering to quarantine orders or social distancing measures.

All passengers arriving on international flights in Queensland, who are returning home or passing through, will be held in local hotels for 14 days under new quarantine measures that came into effect on the weekend.