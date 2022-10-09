Rain causes havoc across NSW and Victoria

Heavy rain drenching Australia's southeast coast has caused flash flooding and road closures, leaving residents on alert and ruining weekend plans for some.

Some 80 warnings are in place across New South Wales on Sunday, with campers at a reserve on the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga Wagga and Dubbo's Western Plains Tourist Park on the Macquarie River advised to evacuate by Sunday morning.

Major flooding is still occurring further downstream on the Macquarie River at Warren after several days.

An emergency warning has also been issued for people to evacuate Gronos Point at Wilberforce on the Hawkesbury River north west of Sydney.

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising residents in the flood prone Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment at Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland, North Richmond, Penrith and Menangle to stay informed about the evolving conditions on Sunday, with flooding predicted.

The SES performed six rescues and responded to 330 calls for help on Saturday.

In Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival on Saturday, with major flood warnings for parts of the state even as rain eased.

Conditions in NSW were expected to ease in the early hours of Sunday before tapering off by midday.

Australian Defence Force helicopters were placed on standby in NSW to assist in a potential emergency.

In the state's west, Bathurst 1000 fans soaked under 100mm of rain and one event was called off due to torrential rain, but the main race was still scheduled to go ahead on Sunday morning.

In Victoria, emergency services issued a watch and act message for communities in central and northeast parts, including the towns of Charlton, Avoca, Laanecoorie and Cowra near the Murray River.

In NSW, moderate flooding is occurring on the Colo, Macquarie, Darling, Bogan, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers.

Flood heights are highest further inland however rivers along the coast are rising on Sunday morning.