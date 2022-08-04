Reports of multiple victims in Queensland shooting

Police are investigating reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at a rural property at Collinsville, northwest of Mackay.

The incident was reported to have unfolded near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am on Thursday.

At least one man was found suffering a gunshot wound, police have confirmed.

"One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

"Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location."

Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews had been sent to the incident coming from Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.

Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.

ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie, with a spokesperson for the service saying they understood a shooter was still at large.