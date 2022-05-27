Friday, 27 May 2022

Several injured in boating accident at WA tourist spot

    Up to 25 people were on board a tourist boat when it capsized off Western Australia's Kimberley Coast, and several have been injured.

    Emergency services have responded to the incident at Horizontal Falls, about 250km northeast of Broome.

    Perth police said it was their understanding that it involved a tourist vessel carrying about 25 people.

    Broome police said the incident was ongoing but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

    The area is host to regular jet boat tours through the quick-moving Kimberley tides.

    The falls are a natural phenomenon where 10 metres of water surges through two narrow chasms at Talbot Bay.

    AAP
