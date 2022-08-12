Friday, 12 August 2022

Updated 11.00 am

'Significant risk': Four children abducted from Queensland home

    Concerns are growing about four children who haven't been seen for more than 21 hours after being abducted by a man from a property in north Queensland.

    Police issued an urgent alert after three girls - aged three, seven and eight - and a four-year-old boy were snatched at the Leap, north of Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday.

    The children could be at "signifcant risk", the alert said.

    Joshua Carter (28) was seen driving away from the property with the children in a white Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive and heading south towards Mackay on the Bruce Highway.

    Police Detective Inspector Regan Draheim said Mr Carter and the children, who know each other, haven't been seen since the abduction.

    "Unfortunately, we haven't had a great deal of developments over the night," he told Seven's Sunrise on Friday morning.

    "We've continued to search, and try and locate Mr. Carter and the children, but at this stage we haven't had any success in that area, despite a number of calls we've received sightings of a similar type of vehicle."

    Det Insp Draheim said concerns were growing about the children as they haven't been seen for more than 21 hours.

    "The longer they're away from their home, obviously the greater our concern becomes," he said.

    He urged anyone who had seen the children or Mr Carter - who has a solid build, a shaven head and a bushy beard with multiple tattoos, including several Joker themed face tattoos - to contact police.

    AAP

