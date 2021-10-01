'Significant setback': 1143 new cases in Victoria

Hundreds of new locally acquired cases are linked to gatherings across Melbourne last weekend. File photo: Getty

Victoria has recorded 1143 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and three deaths, as authorities plead with people who attended illegal home gatherings at the weekend to get tested.

The new infections bring the total number of active cases in the state to 10,944 and the death toll from the current outbreak to 44.

There were 62,883 tests processed and 34,935 vaccine doses administered at state hubs in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday.

It comes after Victoria recorded a record 1438 new locally acquired infections on Thursday, of which at least 500 are linked to AFL gatherings last weekend across Melbourne.

Covid-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said if numbers continue to rise Victoria will go from being just below the Burnet Institute's roadmap-linked case projections to the worst scenario of up to 2900 daily infections by late October.

"We know that everyone is fatigued, tired of this. But today is a significant setback in how we manage this outbreak," Mr Weimar said on Thursday.

He urged anyone who went to any gathering at the weekend to get tested, whether or not they or their companions are displaying symptoms.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the state would continue with its plan to get out of lockdown.

But he added there may need to be a pause if numbers reach an unsustainable level before October 26, when 70 percent of the eligible population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

To help bring that target and the 80 percent fully vaccinated benchmark forward, the time between Pfizer vaccine doses will be halved to three weeks in Victoria.

The interval change kicks in from Monday, allowing anyone who has received their first Pfizer dose to bring forward their second. The state's vaccine booking system will be updated overnight on Sunday.

There will also be a shift in 88,000 Moderna vaccines from community pharmacies to state clinics to hasten the rollout, with pharmacists struggling to cope with the sudden demand.

Despite the federal government expanding Pfizer eligibility to Australians over 60 from Friday, the change is not being implemented in Victoria's state-run hubs.

