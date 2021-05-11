Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Sleeping boy killed in dumpster in South Australia

    A South Australian teenage boy has died after an industrial bin he was sleeping in was emptied.

    Three boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, were asleep in the bin in Port Lincoln early on Tuesday when it was emptied, SA police say.

    One of the boys jumped clear and another was not injured.

    The 13-year-old sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

    It is understood the truck driver was not aware the boys were in the bin and is extremely shaken by the incident.

    Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said the Council was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

    "This is devastating news for the community and those family and friends who are directly impacted," he said.

    Safe Work SA have been advised.

    Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

