'Stay at home': NSW records 97 new cases

New South Wales has recorded 97 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, with three-quarters of the new infections in Sydney's southwest.

"While we know southwestern Sydney has the bulk of the cases, it is really important for all of us no matter where you live, no matter your circumstances, to stay at home," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

The daily number is up from 65 cases recorded on Thursday and compares with the previous high of 112 cases reported on Monday.

Of the 97 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, at least 29 people were out in the community while infectious. The isolation status of five cases remains under investigation.

It brings the total number of people infected since the current began in Sydney to 1026, with Friday marking exactly a month since the highly infectious Delta strain of Covid was first recorded in city's east.

Two of Sydney's major hospitals are now on alert a nurse, after a doctor and a patient were diagnosed with Covid.

A healthcare worker at Liverpool and Campbelltown hospitals has returned a positive test to Covid-19.

NSW Health said the operating theatres at both hospitals had been deep cleaned after a healthcare worker tested positive for coronavirus last night.

Three paramedics in southwest Sydney have now also tested positive for the virus, forcing at least 70 paramedics identified as close contacts into isolation.

On Thursday night, Minchinbury Manor - an aged care home in Rooty Hill - confirmed a contract cleaner at the facility had been diagnosed with the virus, prompting the centre to isolate all residents and staff.

Residents and staff will be tested daily, and five close contacts of the cleaner have been identified and sent into isolation.

Meanwhile, around 200 cleaners at Westmead Hospital are refusing to enter the hospital's Covid-19 unit because they say they are being denied access to vital personal protective equipment.

Sydney and surrounding regions are poised to go into a fourth week of a lockdown that was due to end on Friday but will now continue for at least another two weeks until July 30.

Infection numbers continue to rise in southwest Sydney, where testing clinics were inundated this week after essential workers from the Fairfield local government area were ordered to get tested every three days if they work outside the area.

NSW Health has opened a new vaccination hub that will prioritise around 12,000 teachers, school staff and aged care workers in southwest Sydney at the Prairiewood Youth and Community Centre.