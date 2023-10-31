Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Surfer dies after shark attack in South Australia

    A man is believed to have died after being attacked by a shark while surfing off the coast of South Australia.

    It is the state's second fatal attack in six months.

    Witnesses reported seeing the 55-year-old man surfing at Granites Beach south of Streaky Bay on the Eyre Peninsula when he was attacked by a shark about 10.20am (local time) on Tuesday.

    The incident follows a fatal attack on another surfer at Walkers Rock Beach in May, just 100km down the coast.

    The body of 46-year-old teacher Simon Baccanello has never been recovered.

    Earlier this month, 64-year-old Pamela Cook suffered serious leg injuries when she was bitten by a shark at Beachport on the state's southeast coast.

    The man's body is yet to be found and police have pledged to continue their search.

