Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Sydney man accused of grooming young Kiwi girl

    A Sydney man has been charged after allegedly grooming and coercing a young New Zealand girl into sending explicit photographs of herself.

    The 23-year-old allegedly posed as a child online to send sexually explicit pictures to a young girl in New Zealand, and coerced her into sending pictures in return, Australian Federal Police say.

    The man was arrested at his Sydney home on June 3 and charged with using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication with a child.

    During the man's arrest, police seized a computer and phone which allegedly contained child abuse material and conversation records.

    "Australian and NZ Police stand together in protecting our young people from this abhorrent crime," AFP Commander Kirsty Schofield said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "It is disgusting that adults trawl online platforms to try to engage children in sexualised conversations or to send intimate images, and the distress and harm it causes children is irreparable."

    The accused will face Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

    AAP
