Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Sydney outbreak swells to 21

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Sydney temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Getty Images
    Sydney's Covid outbreak has swelled to 21 cases. File photo: Getty Images
    New South Wales has reported its biggest increase in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in nearly a week, raising prospects of more tough restrictions in the Australia's largest city, Sydney.

    Ten new locally acquired cases were reported in NSW on Tuesday, as officials fight to contain a latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

    Tuesday's data includes seven cases recorded after the 8pm cut-off deadline, which will be included in Wednesday's numbers. Six of the seven infections are household contacts of previous cases who have been in isolation.

    Authorities linked a driver who transports overseas airline crew members to the latest outbreak, the first in the state in more than a month, which has swelled to 21 infections in six days.

    In its efforts to quash the outbreak, the NSW government made masks mandatory in Sydney's buses, trains and ferries for five days while urging the city's 5 million residents to use masks indoors.

    Swift tracing systems, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have kept Australia's Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths. It has reported zero local cases for most days this year.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter