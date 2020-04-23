The Ruby Princess. Photo: Getty

Australia's chief medical officer says a deadly Covid-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania likely originated from a Ruby Princess passenger and is a lesson of how easily the virus can spread.

The region has been told to brace for an extension of tough restrictions as authorities try to contain the outbreak which accounts for more than half of the island's 205 cases.

There were no new virus cases recorded on Thursday, the first time since March 31.

Professor Brendan Murphy earlier told a senate committee into the nation's pandemic response northwest Tasmania is a "very good example" of how infectious the virus is.

"Tasmania Health have been investigating. I haven't seen the final report, but it seems likely healthcare workers picked up the virus, probably, from a Ruby Princess passenger who was being cared for," he said.

The first three of the state's eight virus deaths were passengers aboard the ill-fated cruise ship which originally docked in Sydney.

Two of them were patients at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie which has since been closed alongside its private counterpart, forcing 1200 staff into quarantine.

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch has previously said the Ruby Princess link is being probed as part of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the ship is on it way out of Australia after leaving Port Kembla in New South Wales where it had been moored for more than a fortnight following the Covid-19 outbreak among passengers and crew.

The ship, so far linked to 21 coronavirus deaths and up to 600 infections across Australia, was led out of the Wollongong port about 4.30pm on Thursday, bearing a banner with the words: "Thank you Illawarra."

Crew were cheering and clapping as the ship pulled away from dock, farewelled by a large crowd of locals.

Marine Traffic data indicates the Ruby Princess is bound for Manila in the Philippines.

Earlier on Thursday, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters about 500 crew members remained on board.

Police say 368 Filipino nationals disembarked the ship on Thursday.

Of this group, 11 crew members who tested positive to COVID-19 were taken to hotels managed by NSW Health to enter quarantine and the rest were due to fly to the Philippines on Thursday evening.

A total of 542 crew members have disembarked over the past three days to be repatriated to their home countries.

Earlier, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said health authorities have been working with the Australian Border Force, police, Aspen Medical, and the ship's medical crew, and was confident the on-board coronavirus outbreak was under control.