Teenage boy dies after shark attack in South Australia

Ethel Wreck Beach in Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park where the attack happened. File photo: Getty Images

A teenage boy has died after being bitten by a shark at a remote beach on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula.

Emergency services were called to Ethel Wreck Beach in Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park with reports of a shark attack at 1.30pm on Thursday.

There, at the popular surf beach hemmed in by towering cliffs, they recovered the teenager's body.

The attack comes after a spate of serious shark bites in recent months, including the fatal attack of 55-year-old Tod Gendle at Granites Beach on the state's West Coast in October.

His was the second shark death this year after 46-year-old teacher Simon Baccanello disappeared without a trace in May while surfing at Walkers Rock Beach, about 365km west of Adelaide.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.