Teenage boy dies after shark attack in South Australia

Emergency services were called to Ethel Wreck Beach in Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park with reports of a shark attack at 1.30pm on Thursday.
There, at the popular surf beach hemmed in by towering cliffs, they recovered the teenager's body.
The attack comes after a spate of serious shark bites in recent months, including the fatal attack of 55-year-old Tod Gendle at Granites Beach on the state's West Coast in October.
His was the second shark death this year after 46-year-old teacher Simon Baccanello disappeared without a trace in May while surfing at Walkers Rock Beach, about 365km west of Adelaide.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.