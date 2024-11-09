Teen's body found in NSW; police say death suspicious

A body believed to belong to a teenage boy has been found in bushland in Sydney's southwest, and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency workers were called to an area off Wilton Park Rd, Wilton, about 7.25am on Saturday.

The road was closed and officers set up a crime scene with specialist police called to the location.

While the individual has yet to be formally identified, police say he is believed to be a teenage boy.

They are appealing for anyone with knowledge of the incident or dashcam or mobile footage to come forward, as well as anyone who may have been in the area since 6pm on Friday.