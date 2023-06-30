Toll hike on Australian roads 'unjustified'

Road tolls in Australia will rise by almost 4 percent from July. Stock photo: Getty

Australian motorists will have to choose between the longer route or paying more as road tolls take another hike during the cost of living crisis.

Road tolls, under operator Transurban, will rise by almost 4 percent from July.

Drivers using Sydney's Westconnex can expect to pay up to $9.35 ($NZ10.18), while the Westlink M7 will rise to a cap of $9.38 per drive.

Melbourne motorists driving across the city from Essendon to the south-east could pay up to $11.16 per trip.

The Transport Workers' Union (TWU) denounced the rise, calling the move "unjustifiable".

"Just to use Transurban's motorways, heavy vehicle drivers are looking at a potential $280.60 a week, and that's only if they're just using the (Hills) M2," TWU spokesman Richard Olsen said.

"Increased tolls will directly translate into higher expenses, ultimately impacting the prices of goods, and putting pressure on transport workers to meet unrealistic deadlines.

"The added financial strain of inflated toll costs will be acutely felt by already stretched household budgets."

Drivers in Brisbane using the Clem7 will pay up to $6.12 while commercial trucks using the same road will face a fee of $18.36 during peak hours.

Administration fees have also increased, with Transurban charging $10.18 per toll notice.

Tolls on NSW roads alone have increased by up to 6.74 per cent in the last 12 months, and are set to continue to be adjusted on a quarterly basis.

Transurban recorded a $55 million half-year profit in February this year.