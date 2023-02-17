Tragic end to search for missing Queensland miners

Two miners have been found dead after their ute fell partway down a 25m void in an underground zinc mine in northwest Queensland.

Dylan Langridge (33) and Trevor Davis (36) were about 125m below the surface in MMG's Dugald River zinc mine near Cloncurry before the incident about 9am on Wednesday.

"A search and rescue effort conducted overnight Wednesday was able to locate and extract the vehicle; however, the two had suffered fatal injuries," MMG said in a statement late on Thursday.

The men were employees of Barminco, an underground mining services company.

Mark Norwell, the chief executive of Barminco owner Perenti, said the outcome was devastating.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday," he said.

Three employees were caught up in the incident that involved a drill rig and the vehicle falling about 15m into a void within a previously backfilled stope.

The rig operator was rescued and received medical treatment for minor injuries.

Rescue teams gained access the site earlier on Thursday where they removed debris to get to the vehicle.

"Tragically, through the rescue effort it has been confirmed that the two other Barminco employees, Trevor Davis and Dylan Langridge were fatally injured," a Perenti statement said.

An investigation into the incident has commenced and operations remain suspended.

Everyone at Dugald River was devastated, mine general manager Tim Akroyd said.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of at this time and we will provide all support that we can," he said.

Mr Norwell said the company would work with MMG and Queensland authorities to understand the circumstances behind the incident and what additional measures need to be put in place.

"We would like to thank everyone who worked tirelessly under very challenging conditions," he said.

"Our primary focus is that of support for the families and colleagues of Trevor and Dylan and in parallel completing a comprehensive investigation."

MMG CEO Liangang Li said safety was the first value at the company.

"We now need to come together to support everyone who has been impacted and understand the cause of this incident, so it cannot happen again," he said.

Earlier, Kennedy MP Bob Katter - who is from Cloncurry - called for one minute of prayer and reflection in federal parliament for "these Australian boys in the gravest of danger".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Cloncurry was a town where "everyone knows everyone".

"Our thoughts are with the family of these two men but also all the people of 'Curry. I know what a close-knit community 'Curry is."