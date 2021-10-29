Trees down, thousands without power as winds lash Victoria

Wild storms have wreaked a trail of destruction across Victoria and left more than 500,000 people without power.

The Victoria State Emergency Service received more than 1900 calls for help between 4.30am and 10.30am on Friday, and crews are still responding to about 1500 calls.

Almost 300 people have reported damage to their properties, with the roof torn off one house in Mordialloc, and trees down on numerous buildings.

Meanwhile, crews are working to restore power to more than 500,000 households and there are warnings outages could continue into the weekend.

"While extra crews have been mobilised to get power back onto homes as safely and as quickly as possible, the extensive damage means estimated restoration times will be longer than usual and some customers will be without power over the weekend," Powercor said.

Several metropolitan train services have been suspended and there were major delays on V/Line services throughout the morning.

Lanes were closed on dozens of major roads during peak hour, and there are still problems on the Western Freeway and Springvale Road.

Trees are down on roads across the state, traffic lights have stopped working in numerous places, and the Department of Transport has urged people to avoid driving if they can.

"With high winds expected to continue this morning, drivers should be vigilant on the roads and ensure nothing distracts their focus from the road. Deferring your travel may be the best option," it said.

If people must drive, they should travel with care through all intersections, and if they encounter fallen power lines they should stay clear and call triple zero.

One caller told ABC Radio Melbourne she had never seen anything like the storms that hit Red Hill on the Mornington Peninsula.

"I've never seen so many trees down, trees ripped out of the ground, there's just mess absolutely everywhere," she said.

Several vaccination centres have been closed, and there are reports VCE students have been unable to travel to their end-of-year exams.

The Lost Dogs Home is asking pet owners to check on their animals after 16 dogs and cats were brought in to the shelter overnight.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is still current in Gippsland, parts of central and northeast Victoria, along with the Surf Coast and Geelong.

The Bureau of Meteorology said more than 500,000 lightning strikes were recorded across Australia's southeast on Thursday night.

Winds gusts of 122km/h were recorded at Frankston, 119km/h at Melbourne Airport, 111km/h at Airey's Inlet, 143 km/h at Mt William in the Grampians and 111 km/h at East Sale.

The winds are expected to ease later on Friday, passing across Melbourne and extending to Gippsland in the early afternoon.

The storm also caused widespread damage in South Australia, leaving more than 30,000 homes and businesses in Adelaide without power.