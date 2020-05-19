Twin girls' fire deaths 'horrific'

Arson investigators and detectives are examining the scene of a house fire in the NSW South West Slopes region where three-year-old twin girls died in "horrific circumstances".

The girls were pulled from the Batlow house by Fire and Rescue NSW officers on Monday morning and died at the scene.

Their mother and six-year-old brother were outside the home at the time of the fire, police said.

A police strike force has been established to investigate the fire and the death of the children.

Superintendent Bob Noble says police are keeping an open mind and would look at all sources of possible ignition, including the fireplace burning on the day.

"These are two little babies that lived a short life, and they died suddenly, unexpectedly and in horrific circumstances," Supt Noble said on Tuesday.

"It's apparent the fire spread quite quickly as they quite often can.... You've got vulnerable children in that situation, the outcome is quite often catastrophic."

The girls' mother and brother will be interviewed again on Tuesday as well as neighbours, first responders and their father, who police say was in Tumut at the time.

"The mother spoke to investigators last night. She was traumatised but did assist investigators in so far as she was able to," Supt Noble said.

He described the Fire and Rescue NSW officers who pulled the girls out of the house as "heroic", adding the family, the Batlow community and first responders were "emotionally shaken".

"There is a community that is severely affected by the deaths of these two young people, they were babies, they were twin girls, and it's a community that's been through the devastation of recent times with bushfires," he said.

"The people of Batlow are doing it very hard."