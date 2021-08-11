Two deaths, 344 new cases in New South Wales

More than six million people in Sydney and surrounds are now in lockdown. Photo: Getty

New South Wales has reported 344 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, least 101 of which were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Dubbo local government area in the state's central west will go into a seven-day lockdown from 1pm on Wednesday after two positives cases were recorded in the region.

Two people have died - a man in his 30s from northern Sydney who had other health conditions, and a man in his 90s.

Ms Berejiklian encouraged everyone to come forward and get vaccinated.

"I'm looking forward to that double dose of 70 percent vaccination because that is when according to the best advice we have in the Doherty report, we can start to live life freely and not have the strong restrictions we have in place today," she said on Wednesday.

There are 374 coronavirus patients in hospital, 62 of them in intensive care and 29 are ventilated.

The Department of Education was advised by NSW Health late on Tuesday of a case at Dubbo West Public School.

The school has been closed, while staff and students are being asked to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms. The positive case has also been linked to Macquarie Anglican Grammar School and nine close contacts have been identified and are in isolation.

More than six million people in Sydney and surrounds are now in lockdown until at least August 28, with the Hunter, Byron Bay, Armidale and Tamworth areas also enduring snap lockdowns.

The premier said it "does not look like" the Hunter region will come out of lockdown after 14 new cases were recorded overnight.

Fennel Bay Public School at Lake Macquarie, near Newcastle is also closed on Wednesday after a student tested positive to Covid.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell will face a NSW parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday to answer questions about the government's handling of the pandemic and when it will be possible for students to return to the classroom.

Meanwhile, construction workers can now leave their high-risk coronavirus areas to work if they have been fully vaccinated and unoccupied construction sites can open at 50 per cent capacity.

A significant number of bus services in Sydney's inner west have been cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday after two staff members at the Leichhardt depot tested positive to Covid-19.

Transport for NSW says the majority of depot staff are casual contacts who must isolate.