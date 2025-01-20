Two teens dead after rescue bid fails at Queensland falls

Two teenagers are dead after an incident at a waterfall on Australia's Sunshine Coast.

A 17-year-old girl fell at Queensland's Wappa Falls about 2.30pm on Sunday and a 17-year-old boy jumped into the water to help her when she did not resurface, emergency services say.

Police said the boy, an acquaintance of the girl, also went missing.

A search and rescue operation found the girl's body about 3.30pm and divers recovered the body of the boy about 7.30pm.

Wappa Falls remains closed amid a police investigation and officers were set to prepare reports for the coroner regarding both teenagers.