Uncontrolled blaze spreading north of Melbourne

Firefighters are defending properties north of Melbourne in the face of an uncontrolled grassfire.

The blaze started at Flowerdale, about 90 minutes from the Victorian capital, on Tuesday afternoon and has grown to more than 710 hectares in size.

An emergency warning was initially issued for Flowerdale residents, although it was downgraded to a watch and act message on Wednesday morning.

People in Flowerdale, Dairy Creek, Homewood, Kerrisdale and Strath Creek are being told to monitor conditions and be prepared to act.

More than 50 CFA units and 10 waterbombing aircraft have been battling the grassfire across steep, inaccessible terrain.

No homes have been confirmed as lost although one property was superficially damaged in the blaze, a CFA spokesman told AAP.

Some fencing and sheds may also have been affected by the flames.

Smoke is visible across the area and an incident control centre has been set up at Alexandra, while a relief centre is opening at the Yea Recreation reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

An image posted to social media by the Wonga Park CFA on Tuesday night showed thick terrain glowing bright orange against the night sky.

A heatwave warning has been issued for Victoria and temperatures are expected to reach more than 30 degrees for the next three days.