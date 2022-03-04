Vaccine caused Australian man's death: Coroner

The death of a Tasmanian father of four who collapsed while on a family holiday was caused by side effects of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found.

Ian William McDonald Reed (44) had a headache for four days after receiving the vaccine in July last year.

He was holidaying with his family on Tasmania's east coast when he suddenly collapsed on July 13.

Mr Reed was airlifted to hospital where doctors discovered intracerebral haemorrhage - a type of stroke involving a blood vessel rupturing and bleeding inside the brain and abnormal blood clotting.

Despite neurosurgical intervention, Mr Reed did not recover and died on July 16.

In a report handed down on Friday, coroner Simon Cooper found Mr Reed died from a "rare but recognised" complication of the AstraZeneca vaccine .

"It is in fact a complication of the immunological response to vaccination," the coroner found.

Mr Reed's wife questioned whether there had been adequate information about the vaccine's risks and side effects.

However, the coroner found the warnings were adequate.

"I am satisfied that at the relevant time there was sufficient information available as to the potential side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine."