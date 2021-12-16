Thursday, 16 December 2021

Vaccine mandates eased in Victoria

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Vaccine mandates have been scrapped in several settings in Victoria but masks will remain in retail, thanks to stubborn Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

    From today, shoppers will no longer need to prove they are vaccinated to visit non-essential retail outlets, places of worship, weddings and funerals and real estate inspections and auctions.

    Victorians aged under 18 will also no longer need to show proof of vaccination.

    However, hair and beauty customers must still be fully vaccinated, as do all patrons of restaurants, bars and cafes.

    Mask mandates will also continue in all retail settings and for hospitality workers, but will not be required at weddings and funerals.

    The changes, part of new pandemic orders signed by Health Minister Martin Foley on Wednesday, will remain in place until January 12.

    Victoria recorded 1405 new cases and a further three deaths on Wednesday, with another four Omicron cases taking the state's total to 10.

    Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned the state will see a "significant increase" in Omicron infections, as he pointed to the case spike in New South Wales and widespread infections in Europe.

    A positive Omicron case visited Sircuit Bar in Fitzroy between 9pm and midnight and Collingwood's The Peel Hotel from 11.30pm to 3am, with about 700 people who also attended the venues now deemed close contacts.

    They must get a PCR test immediately and isolate at home for seven days from exposure if fully vaccinated, or 14 if not.

    AAP

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter