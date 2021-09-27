Victoria adds 705 Covid cases, one death

Melbourne is still under lockdown but 'modest' changes to restrictions inch the state closer to the end of lockdown. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 705 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and one death.

The new infections bring the number of active cases in the state to 8538.

The state's health department said more information would be provided on the death later on Monday. It brings the toll from the current outbreak to 25.

There were 51,252 coronavirus tests processed and 29,657 vaccine doses administered at state-run hubs on Sunday.

It comes as restrictions will ease slightly across the state on Wednesday, with Victoria expected to pass 80 percent single-dose vaccination coverage on Tuesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said while the changes were "modest", the state inches closer to the end of lockdown.

Residents of locked-down areas will be able to travel 15km from home, up from 10km, while patron caps in regional venues will increase from 20 to 30.

Golf, tennis and cricket, as well as group personal training for up to five fully vaccinated adults, can also resume.

There was also good news for the city of Geelong, which was released from lockdown overnight, despite the diagnosis of six new cases on Saturday. All cases were linked.

A series of "vaccinated economy" trials were announced on Sunday, to begin across some regional Victorian businesses from October 11.

Select businesses in Buloke, Pyrenees, Bass Coast, Bendigo, East Gippsland and Warrnambool will test systems in the fortnight before Victoria is due to hit the 70 per cent double dose vaccination mark.

The 20 trial sites will be selected based on vaccination rates and case numbers.

Among the issues to be explored during the trials are vaccine status verification and how to help businesses safely deal with aggressive customers who are denied service.

V/Line train services return to a full timetable for all services on all lines on Monday after a Covid-19 outbreak that limited services and saw buses replace trains on some lines.

More than 77 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 47 per cent have had two doses.