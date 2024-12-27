Victoria bushfire now the size of Singapore

Cooler conditions are helping firefighters battle an out-of-control blaze in a Victorian national park that has scorched more than 74,000 hectares of bushland, roughly the size of Singapore.

Difficult terrain in the Grampians National Park, coupled with dry conditions, is expected to result in the bushfire burning well into the New Year.

The inferno's perimeter spans more than 360km, after Thursday brought some of the worst conditions since 2019's Black Summer, with weltering temperatures into the high 30s and wind gusts of up to 95kmh.

State Control Centre spokesman Luke Hegarty said the cool change would give firefighters a chance to establish control lines, but they still had their work cut out.

"We certainly know it's not over yet," Mr Hegarty told ABC Radio.

The fire is expected to burn for weeks, but so far no homes have been have been destroyed, although a significant number of sheds and outbuildings have been lost.

The cool change slowed the spread of the fires as temperatures plunged into Friday, as higher humidity brought limited rainfall, Mr Hegarty said.

Two emergency warnings remained in place on Friday morning after peaking at eight overnight.

People in Mafeking, Moyston, Barton, Jallukar, Kia Ora, Jimmy Creek and Watgania have been told to seek shelter, while those in Bellellen, Black Range and Pomonal were urged to leave immediately early on Friday morning.

Emergency relief centres have been set up at Ararat, Stawell and Hamilton.

About 600 firefighters and emergency services staff were working on the fire at any time, with reinforcements stationed at nearby Ballarat, between the fire and Melbourne.

"We've got the four task forces, so specialist firefighters coming in from interstate," Mr Hegarty said.

"They're coming online today, and so that'll give the crews a locally a bit of a hand, particularly with some of the work that needs to be done in the national park itself."

Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said the Grampians fire was likely to burn for weeks even with hundreds of personnel on the ground fighting it.

"(It is) very difficult terrain and very dry in there. The conditions are such that it will be extremely difficult to put out," he said.

The blaze had caused significant damage to the environment, fencing, outbuildings and sheds and resulted in stock losses, Mr Nugent said.

"I wouldn't be surprised at some point if we do have residential losses," he said.

Hundred of Victorians were still without power on Friday after extreme heat and strong winds wreaked havoc on power lines.

Despite cooler conditions on Friday, Deputy Premier Ben Carroll warned dangerous fire conditions were set to continue on Saturday.

As Victorians enjoy a reprieve, the hot, dry and windy conditions are pushing into parts of central northeastern New South Wales, bringing extreme fire danger on Friday.

Total fire bans have been declared for the Hunter, Greater Sydney, North Western and Northern Slopes regions.