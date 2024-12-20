Victoria fire spreads to 7000 hectares

Tourism operators are on edge as residents prepare to leave with firefighters battling an out-of-control bushfire that could burn for weeks.

Temperatures are set to soar in Victoria's Grampians region on Friday as the blaze, which began on Tuesday after a series of lightning strikes, has spread to 7000 hectares.

Dunkeld Caravan Park caretaker Erin Hinchliffe, south of the bushfire, said the campsite remains open for business but there had been 30 cancellations, leaving just four sites booked.

"I think we're starting to get a little bit on edge because of not knowing what's actually going to happen with the weather patterns today ... I know a lot of resources have been put into it," she told ABC Radio Melbourne.

Ms Hinchcliffe said the fire's timing just before Christmas had been a major hit to what would have been the campground's busiest period since before the pandemic.

"We had a full house. It was the first time in six years that we've been able to get the occupancy up over Christmas and New Year period," she said.

People in the Bornes Hill, Grampians, Jimmy Creek, Mirranatwa and Victoria Valley areas have been issued an alert to prepare to leave "immediately" as the fire spreads north.

Emergency Management Victoria controller Mark Gunning said the area around the fire, which started near Yarram Gap Road, was already extremely dry and very little rain has been forecast.

"This is a big fire that's going to stay in the landscape for at least a few weeks," he said.

"It is in really challenging country, which has allowed the fire to establish on the escarpment.

"Over the last couple of days, it has significantly increased in size."

Extreme fire danger has been forecast and total fire bans are in place for the Wimmera and Mallee districts on Friday.

"On days like today, the situation can change rapidly and we can't guarantee a fire truck will be able to get to every home in an emergency," Mr Gunning said.

"A significant part of the state's aviation firefighting fleet is dedicated to this fire, including two large air tankers bombing continuously."

The bushfire reached Serra Road, near Teddy Bear Gap, on Friday morning and is expected to continue spreading north.

Some roads and areas of the Southern Grampians are closed but large, popular tourist sections of the national park remain open to visitors.