Victoria records 15 virus cases, one death

Victoria has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the state's toll to 807 and the national figure to 895.

It's the state's highest daily total of new infections in nine days but Melbourne's 14-day case average has dropped to 10.6, from 11.6 on Monday.

Melbourne's total number of mystery cases between September 20 and October 3 is 13.

The city needs a 14-day average of fewer than five cases as well as less than five mystery cases before it can further ease restrictions.

When asked if Melbourne would meet the targets by October 19, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Prof Brett Sutton said: "My gut feeling is it will be a line ball. It's not certain one way or the other."

He said the state could move to the next stage if there are more than five mystery cases, depending on circumstances.

"We'd have to see exactly where we were at, at that time including the trend. Because if all five of the cases are in the first week of that fortnight and we have seven or eight or nine days prior to the 19th that has absolutely no mystery cases, that's a positive," Prof Sutton said on Monday.

Victoria's coronavirus count on Monday was revised to eight after the government confirmed one in the regional city of Shepparton was a false positive.

Regional Victoria's 14-day case average is 0.3.

A case on Monday was linked to the Butcher Club and Chadstone Shopping Centre cluster, which now totals 24 people including nine family members, seven staff and three customers.

Three more sites have also been added to the state's high-risk locations list: Leo's Fine Food and Wine Supermarket in Glen Iris, Aldi in West Footscray and White Line Tyres in Benalla.