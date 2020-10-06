Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Victoria records 15 virus cases, one death

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Photo: Getty
    Photo: Getty
    Victoria has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the state's toll to 807 and the national figure to 895.

    It's the state's highest daily total of new infections in nine days but Melbourne's 14-day case average has dropped to 10.6, from 11.6 on Monday.

    Melbourne's total number of mystery cases between September 20 and October 3 is 13.

    The city needs a 14-day average of fewer than five cases as well as less than five mystery cases before it can further ease restrictions.

    When asked if Melbourne would meet the targets by October 19, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Prof Brett Sutton said: "My gut feeling is it will be a line ball. It's not certain one way or the other."

    He said the state could move to the next stage if there are more than five mystery cases, depending on circumstances.

    "We'd have to see exactly where we were at, at that time including the trend. Because if all five of the cases are in the first week of that fortnight and we have seven or eight or nine days prior to the 19th that has absolutely no mystery cases, that's a positive," Prof Sutton said on Monday.

    Victoria's coronavirus count on Monday was revised to eight after the government confirmed one in the regional city of Shepparton was a false positive.

    Regional Victoria's 14-day case average is 0.3.

    A case on Monday was linked to the Butcher Club and Chadstone Shopping Centre cluster, which now totals 24 people including nine family members, seven staff and three customers.

    Three more sites have also been added to the state's high-risk locations list: Leo's Fine Food and Wine Supermarket in Glen Iris, Aldi in West Footscray and White Line Tyres in Benalla.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter