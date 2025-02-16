WA, Queensland eye clean-ups as wild weather weakens

Regional Australian towns lashed by a cyclone face being isolated for days with limited food supplies as communities in two states begin to count the cost of recent destructive weather events.

Cyclone Zelia made landfall at Port Hedland, in northwest Western Australia as a category four, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds, but has weakened to a tropical low as it tracks southwards.

The cyclone struck as residents in northern parts of Queensland surveyed the damage wrought by a fortnight of torrential rain that caused major flooding and the deaths of two people.

There were no reported deaths or injuries in Western Australia, Premier Roger Cook said, as on-alert communities escaped the worst of the cyclone.

Emergency crews in WA have begun assessing the damage but the downgraded weather system is still dumping significant rain on parts of the Pilbara region, exacerbating flooding.

Major roads have flooded, cutting off critical connections for supply deliveries including the Northwest Coastal Highway between Port Hedland and Broome.

"We're working closely with the major supermarkets to ensure the Pilbara and Kimberley remain well-supplied while the road closures are in place," Mr Cook said.

Emergency warnings remain for people in the Pilbara towns of Warralong and Marble Bar, with WA Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm warning heavy rain and flooding was not expected to subside until next week.

The DeGrey River is expected to reach major flood levels at the Great Northern Highway.

The weather bureau warns flood peaks at DeGrey are approaching the 2013 level of 8.61m and could potentially reach 8.86m - a height not seen in a quarter of a century.

Warnings are also in place in flood-devastated areas of Queensland as residents return home to count the cost of the big clean-up.

Flood alerts include a major warning for the Lower Flinders River and a moderate warning for the Thomson River.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton joined Queensland Premier David Crisafulli in Ingham on Saturday, where two lives were lost.

Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate during a fortnight of record rainfall that flooded homes.

Mr Dutton said lives had been destroyed and more action was needed to make flood insurance more affordable.