Wind, heat fuel Queensland bushfire crisis

Queensland's bushfire crisis has rolled into its second week, with firefighters most concerned about an island fire off Brisbane and another in central Queensland.

Wild winds are expected on North Stradbroke Island on Monday, sparking fears a fire burning on the eastern side could send burning embers onto neighbouring Russell and MacLeay islands.

A community meeting will be held at Dunwich, on North Stradbroke, on Monday to keep residents informed but at this stage the fire is not threatening any properties.

On the mainland, authorities are again focused on the Deepwater fire, which has been burning for more then a week and has threatened many surrounding communities.

Evacuees struggling with such a long time out of their homes are desperate to return, but authorities say it's just not safe yet.

Police are patrolling Deepwater, Baffle Creek, and Rules beach, near Agnes Water north of Bundaberg, to make sure no one tries to return to the area.

At nearby Captain Creek, residents have been told to prepare to leave, with Monday's conditions volatile.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing says high winds will be the enemy on Monday, with conditions still hot and the possibility of thunderstorms.

"On North Stradbroke Island ... They will experience very high winds today. Brisbane, the whole of the south-east, is pretty much covered in a lot of smoke," he has told ABC television.

"It's a very difficult fire to control but we've got a lot of resources and a lot of aircraft."

There are still about 100 fires burning across the state, but most are not threatening homes.

In central Queensland, there's no immediate threat to property at Captain Creek.

But people must be ready to leave if things change.

"We're very conscious and keen to get the community back into their residences but today is a very dynamic day," Mr Wassing said of conditions near the Deepwater blaze.

"The following day is looking far better for firefighters in terms of also getting our community members back to their homes."