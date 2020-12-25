Friday, 25 December 2020

Woman attacked with meat cleaver in Sydney

    A 48-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a 17-year-old girl allegedly attacked her with a meat cleaver in Sydney's west.

    Police say emergency services were called and found the woman with multiple injuries in the garden of a house at Westmead shortly after midnight on Friday.

    She was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

    Police arrested a 17-year-old girl at the scene and she has been taken for assessment. A meat cleaver has been seized and is being forensically examined.

    AAP

