University of Otago academic and author Prof Lisa Smith on campus yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

This is not a case of an alien stole my homework, but an alien helped me to do it.

Prof Smith’s book.

United States-born Prof Lisa Smith, who is retiring as a University of Otago academic, has written a book which aims to make some of the exotic realities of science and astronomy accessible to youngsters.

"Little kids look up at the stars and wonder if they can get there and if there are aliens up there, or are there aliens on Earth," she said.

Prof Smith, who is a former Otago Social Sciences head, teamed up on the book project with her US-based PhD student Kimberly Arcand to produce An Alien Helped Me With My Homework!

Ms Arcand is the visualisation lead for Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, in the US, a role which includes aspects of public education of science.

The book’s premise is that 11-year-old Jackson Bishop, better known as Jax, has to write a school report about space.

When he starts his laptop he connects with Zaria from the planet ZX55A, who has to interview an Earthling for a report about Earth.

The two decide to collaborate and tell each other about Earth and space, respectively. Prof Smith joked yesterday that the duo had formed "an unlikely intergalactic collaborative learning group" and made the science come to life.

Zaria turns Jax’s room into a black hole and demonstrates exploding stars, and Jax shows how a volcano erupts.

The illustrated book, which includes learning exercises for children aged 8 to 12, has recently been released via Amazon, Nook, and Apple.

Prof Smith is a former dean of the university College of Education and her husband, Prof Jeffrey Smith, is the current dean.

Prof Smith said she loved Otago University, and, after 15 years, it was "bittersweet" to be leaving a place where she had received positive opportunities.

She planned to remain in Dunedin and do some more writing for young people in retirement.