D&J Bucking Bulls co-owner Dan Nichol, of Clarks Junction, prepares to weigh bull Rock On for the Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Get set for ‘‘man against beast’’ at the Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day.

D&J Bucking Bulls co-owner Dan Nichol, of Clarks Junction, said the bulls he was supplying were in two classes — open division bulls up to 900kg and second division bulls up to 600kg.

Cowboys had to win $2000 prize money on second division bulls before they could ride an open division bull.

Cowboys tried to ride a bull for 8 sec.

The best bull for open class cowboys to ride at Outram was Rock On, as he provides a ‘‘consistent trip’’, spinning and bucking straight away in an area outside the open gate.

‘‘He’s a real challenge.’’

Other bulls he breeds and raises - with co-owner James Adam and his son Josh Adam - set to feature at the rodeo include Honey Badger, Sludge and Terminator.

For a ride, judges give a score out of 100 - 50 for the rider and 50 for the bull.

Cowboys know if they draw a ride on Rock On, and stay on for 8sec, they have a great chance of winning the competition.

‘‘Cowboys always want the toughest ride in the pen.’’

A rodeo posed a challenge of ‘‘man against beast’’.

For the first six rodeos of this season, cowboys had attempted to ride his open class bulls about 40 times, and only one cowboy had stayed on for 8sec.

‘‘The bulls are winning by quite a bit.’’

Australian cowboys were set to compete at the Outram Rodeo, he said.

‘‘It’ll be good to see them down here.’’

Outram Rodeo spokesman Fred Doherty said the event was a ‘‘unique, family day out in the country’’.

‘‘It’s a heritage sport and we are keeping an old tradition alive.’’

Rodeo was an ‘‘integral part of rural life in New Zealand’’.

The rodeo ground was established on his family’s 90ha sheep and beef farm in 1961 - a year after the Outram Rodeo Club was established.

‘‘It’s a strong little club.’’

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz