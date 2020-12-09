Graduation postponed over security threat

A student in tears is comforted outside the Dental School building on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

A security threat has prompted the University of Otago to postpone today’s graduation ceremonies and associated events.

The university said it had received the threat electronically earlier in the week and made the decision today.

There is little police presence in the area but Otago Daily Times staff outside the university's dental school were asked by a member of the proctor's office to leave the area because "they are under threat here". He would not specify why.

There was no detail on the nature of the threat, but University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne and Police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham are due to speak to media outside the Dunedin Central Police Station at noon.

People wearing graduation regalia told a reporter they were asked by a man to leave the area and disperse into the central city area. Several were in tears.

Two graduations were planned to go ahead at 1pm and 4pm.

Hank Neimi was disappointed at the ceremony being postponed. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Outside the dental school, Hank Neimi (21), of Dunedin, was to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree this afternoon. His girlfriend and family, also from Dunedin, had been taking photos before the procession when they were approached and asked to leave.

He said it was disappointing not be able to graduate in person, but they had taken their photos and he was optimistic it would be rescheduled.

A woman nearby was in tears on the phone to her mother. She declined to be named, but said she was "gutted" after spending months preparing for her graduation.

Jodi Evans (21), of Dunedin, who was also to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, said there was initially a lot of confusion around what was happening, as people began to disperse. She was also feeling confused, and the fact she would no longer be graduating today had yet to sink in.

She and her friends were heading home because they "weren't feeling the safest", she said.

Prof Hayne said police had "strongly recommended" that the graduation ceremonies be postponed.

“The safety of everyone who is planning to attend the ceremonies and the wider Dunedin community is at the heart of this difficult decision. The Police have strongly recommended that the graduation ceremonies scheduled for today are postponed and we support their recommendation,” Prof Hayne says.

Graduands were told this morning the ceremonies would be postponed despite Otago University learning of the threat earlier in the week. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

“We realise this will be incredibly distressing to everyone who was planning to take part in the ceremonies in person. For many, this was the replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to COVID-19. We share your disappointment.”

Currently, graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday and next week are scheduled to go ahead.

There is no word on whether the Otago Polytechnic's graduation ceremony on Friday is affected.

All graduands will receive information from the university as quickly as possible about future plans. Updates will be posted on its website www.otago.ac.nz.

Anyone who has any information on the threats is being asked to call 105 and reference file number 201208/6592. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.