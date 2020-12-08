Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Tobacco only small percentage of convenience store sales: Study

    1. News
    2. Campus
    3. University of Otago

    The new look for tobacco products. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    The study found tobacco products accounted for just 14 per cent of purchases at convenience stores. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Tobacco products are not as important to convenience stores' profits as first thought, according to a new study.

    The study from the University of Otago has looked at tobacco company beliefs around a link between cigarette purchasing and foot traffic in convenience stores.

    It found tobacco products accounted for just 14 per cent of purchases at convenience stores.

    Senior researcher Louise Marsh said this disproves the idea that cigarettes promote over a quarter of footfall into convenience stores.

    "We really need to implement some policies and this is some more information around one of those policies that perhaps tobacco is not as important to small convenience stores as previously thought."

    Tobacco manufacturers have long argued the product drives significant foot traffic into stores.

    They also believe those who buy tobacco spend almost twice as much on additional products as non-tobacco-buying customers, she said.

    "This outcome doesn't support industry claims that tobacco is an important driver of add-on sales at convenience stores," Dr Marsh said.

    Customers who bought tobacco and non-tobacco items spent on average $6.99 on non-tobacco items, while customers who bought non-tobacco items only spent on average $5.07.

    The most common purchases were food, such as takeaways, fruit, ice creams, pies and lollies

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter