Tobacco only small percentage of convenience store sales: Study

The study found tobacco products accounted for just 14 per cent of purchases at convenience stores. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Tobacco products are not as important to convenience stores' profits as first thought, according to a new study.

The study from the University of Otago has looked at tobacco company beliefs around a link between cigarette purchasing and foot traffic in convenience stores.

It found tobacco products accounted for just 14 per cent of purchases at convenience stores.

Senior researcher Louise Marsh said this disproves the idea that cigarettes promote over a quarter of footfall into convenience stores.

"We really need to implement some policies and this is some more information around one of those policies that perhaps tobacco is not as important to small convenience stores as previously thought."

Tobacco manufacturers have long argued the product drives significant foot traffic into stores.

They also believe those who buy tobacco spend almost twice as much on additional products as non-tobacco-buying customers, she said.

"This outcome doesn't support industry claims that tobacco is an important driver of add-on sales at convenience stores," Dr Marsh said.

Customers who bought tobacco and non-tobacco items spent on average $6.99 on non-tobacco items, while customers who bought non-tobacco items only spent on average $5.07.

The most common purchases were food, such as takeaways, fruit, ice creams, pies and lollies