Thursday, 24 December 2020

Christmas Eve shoppers smash eftpos record

    1. News

    ODT file photo
    ODT file photo
    New Zealand shoppers have set a new record for the amount of transactions per second today.

    Credit card payment eftpos transactions peaked at 204 per second during the lunch hour today (Christmas Eve).

    As of 2pm, $166 million had been put through the tills.

    The busiest time of the day has likely passed, with a peak of 204 transactions per second at 12.30pm, a new record.

    The previous record was 188 per second and the daily average about 60.

    Paymark chief executive Maxine Elliott said they had to work hard to ensure the retail network was fully operational throughout today.

    Paymark had seen about 3 million transactions processed since midnight.

     

     

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter