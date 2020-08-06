All areas of the village are set within beautifully designed and maintained gardens for all to enjoy.

Newly completed stand alone villas, along with serviced apartments and studios, are perfect for those who wish to live independently yet would like a little bit of extra help to make the retirement years as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Our villas, apartments, and studios are all generously sized, with their own courtyard or private lawn large enough for your favourite pots and outside furniture and looked after by our skilled garden and maintenance team.

For those who need extra support to maintain their independence, our dedicated staff provide high quality care in our rest home, secure care unit or hospital wing.

Clare House Retirement Village can provide the level of care you are seeking to allow you to enjoy the next stage of your retirement years.

Clare House Retirement Village offers a full range of care within a boutique-style village.