Wakatipu High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Jess Hudson and Mason Clarke.
Waitaki Girls' High School
Waitaki Girls' High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Anika Hayes and Anna Mansfield.
Waitaki Boys' High School
Waitaki Boys' High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Cade Hamilton and Josh Kane.
Trinity Catholic College
Trinity Catholic College
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Oliver Lodge and Phoebe Harris.
Tokomairiro High School
Tokomairiro High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Elsie Clarke and Wyatt Mallon.
Taieri College
Taieri College
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Kate Coates and Keira Wallace.
St Peter's College
St Peter's College
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Daniel Kovarski and Samantha Marsh.
St Kevin's College
St Kevin's College
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Bridie McGeown and Jacob Harrison.
St Hilda's Collegiate School
St Hilda's Collegiate School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Maggie Dowling and Perri Hore.
South Otago High School
South Otago High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Jessie O'Hara and Oliver Shore.
Queen's High School
Queen's High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Jorja Gibbons and Elise Carline.
Otago Girls' High School
Otago Girls' High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Lisa Lokman and Maya Satake.
Otago Boys' High School
Otago Boys' High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Benjamin Richards and Fergus Oberlin-Brown.
Mt Aspiring College
Mt Aspiring College
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Amy Benson and Josh Moody
Maniototo High School
Maniototo High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Olivia Russell and Samantha Varcoe.
Logan Park High School
Logan Park High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - David Zeng and Grace Fagerlund.
Lawrence Area School
Lawrence Area School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Anna Harrex and Charlotte Kenny.
King’s High School
King’s High School
Meet the 2024 Class Act recipients - Hugh Jack and Ted Menzies.
Kaikorai Valley College
Kaikorai Valley College
Meet the Class Act recipients for 2024 - Hunor Peter and Yelizaveta (Liza) Piatova.
John McGlashan College
John McGlashan College
Meet the Class Act recipients for 2024 - Emilio Ghosh-Novero and Jonty Riley.
