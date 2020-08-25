Collins to speak after extension of alert levels

National Party leader Judith Collins is speaking to media after Cabinet's extension of alert level restrictions yesterday.

The current restrictions - Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 - had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday, but will now carry through to Sunday midnight.

The level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country will also remain until settings are reviewed again.

From Monday 31 August, masks will also be made mandatory on public transport for alert level 2 and above.

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti said the party believed parts of the Auckland boundary should have been adjusted to allow places like New Zealand Steel in Waiuku to go back to work.

Dr Reti told RNZ's First Up that Aucklanders deserve more explanation about the ongoing disruption.