Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Collins to speak after extension of alert levels

    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    National Party leader Judith Collins is speaking to media after Cabinet's extension of alert level restrictions yesterday.

    The current restrictions - Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 - had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday, but will now carry through to Sunday midnight.

    The level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country will also remain until settings are reviewed again.

    From Monday 31 August, masks will also be made mandatory on public transport for alert level 2 and above.

    National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti said the party believed parts of the Auckland boundary should have been adjusted to allow places like New Zealand Steel in Waiuku to go back to work.

    Dr Reti told RNZ's First Up that Aucklanders deserve more explanation about the ongoing disruption.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter