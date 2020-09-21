Collins 'staggered' to see PM 'clearly not social distancing' in photos

jacindapalmerstonnorthnzh.jpg Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses for selfies with tradesmen at Isles Construction in Palmerston North last week. Judith Collins claims Ardern is breaking her own rules. Photo: NZ Herald

National leader Judith Collins was "staggered" to see photos of what she said was Labour leader Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern failing to correctly social distance without a face mask last week.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Collins took aim at Ardern when asked if she thought Auckland should move out of alert level 2.5.

Ardern is due to unveil Auckland's fate at 1pm this afternoon.

Collins pivoted away from questions about what call Ardern should make today, instead choosing to draw into question if the Labour leader was properly social distancing.

"I was staggered to see the Prime Minister clearly not socially distancing with no mask just the other day in Palmerston North in a level 2 lockdown," she said.

Her comments come after a photo of Ardern taking a selfie with supporters surfaced, which showed a group of more than a dozen people in close proximity to the Labour leader.

Neither Ardern nor any of the supporters in the photo were wearing a mask.

Under the alert level settings outside of Auckland, a mask is not required and gathering limits are 100 – but Ardern has emphasised the need for people to "be vigilant" and social distance when they can.

She has previously said that mask use is not a replacement for social distancing and that it must be in addition to it.

"I wouldn't want anyone to think of you've got a mask, you can then be in close proximity to strangers, we're asking for both," she said at a recent press conference.

Collins said this morning that Ardern "didn't look very worried about a whole group of people around her and selfies going on".

"Clearly she has no concern about it," she said.

Asked if it was hypocritical, she said: "I would have thought most people would have thought that – they will see it for what it is".

She continued: "People aren't stupid, you know," before adding, "the public will make their own minds up about who's hypocritical".

Collins is not the first MP to criticise Ardern in relation to the photo.

Act leader David Seymour went as far as questioning if Ardern was really part of the team of five million after she "clearly flouted the rules she has asked us to live by".

"Hospitality businesses are going broke at alert level 2 because of a single server and social distance rules.

"Meanwhile, the person responsible for the rules is breaking them – small business owners will be angry."