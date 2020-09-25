Collins on West Coast campaign trail

National leader Judith Collins visited the West Coast today. Image: NZ Herald

National Party leader Judith Collins said people on the West Coast feel as though they have been let down by Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Collins was speaking to media in Greymouth this afternoon, just hours after Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's visit.

Collins began this morning in Westport visiting the owners of West-Trak Equipment, a leading machinery parts manufacturer.

She then visited Punakaiki Resort before heading south to in Runanga to visit the New Zealand Institute of Minerals to Materials, one of four Regional Research Institutes established by the former National government.

She has toured the Westfleet Fresh Retail Seafoods, in Greymouth, where she met local mayors.

Collins said a lot of people have been raising the fact the Government has been talking about stopping mining on stewardship land.

She said this showed the Government was "out of touch".

"[Ardern] is wrong and disingenuous," on her views on farming, she said.

National would make mining both economically, and environmentally sound, but would not restart it on conservation land.

Collins believed that people on the West Coast should have their own district health board as the region was quite isolated.

She said that it's "very obvious" that the number of DHBs in New Zealand did not need to be reduced, as long as they all work well.

Collins said Labour didn't care about the West Coast, but Ardern warned that there was more to fear from a National-Act Government than a Labour-Greens one - adding that she would be campaigning solely for Labour.

Ardern said Labour wanted the review of stewardship land to be completed before deciding whether mining should be allowed on that land, adding that there was more to the West Coast economy than just mining.