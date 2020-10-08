Election poll: Labour, Act steady, National, Greens dip

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins.

Labour's support has stuck on 47% in the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll, while National has slipped one point to 32%.

Act is also still on 8% while the Greens have dropped to 6 - close to the 5% threshold.

On these numbers Labour would be one seat shy of being able to govern alone.

The TVNZ Colmar-Brunton poll was released at 6pm.

The previous poll on September 28 showed Labour could no longer govern alone but could form a coalition with the Greens.

It showed that Labour was on 47% of the party vote, National 33, Act 8, Greens 7, and NZ First fighting for survival on 1%.

The latest poll comes after a tricky week for National leader Judith Collins.

There was the embarrassing leak of an email from National MP Denise Lee, in which she described Collins' new local government policy as a "nightmare" and criticised the party's culture under their new leader.

That put Collins on the back foot ahead of the third leaders' debate in Christchurch, which she was widely considered to have lost to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She followed that with an awkward walkabout in Ponsonby, in which she was turned away from one store and met with party supporters posing as members of the public.

Collins was also in defensive mode after being accused of politicising her faith by praying in front of cameras in a church before casting her vote on the weekend.

These events overshadowed National's big economic announcement, in which it promised to create at least 10,000 jobs a month and get unemployment back to 4% by 2025.

Meanwhile, Ardern was able to announce - as Prime Minister - that community transmission of Covid-19 had been contained and Auckland could join the rest of the country in alert level 1.

She attracted large crowds on visits to Nelson, Lyttelton and Dunedin.

Labour released its climate change policy yesterday, saying it would replace coal-fired boilers with electric alternatives, decarbonise the entire public transport bus fleet by 2035 and introduce a fuel-efficiency "clean car" standard.

The policy was criticised by Labour's governing partner the Greens, which said it was too weak to meet New Zealand's international emissions obligations.

NZ First leader Winston Peters released its law and order policy this week, which included 1000 new cops, greater protection for first responders, and legislation to penalise "coward punches" and "gutless acts of violence".