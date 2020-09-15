'Live from the Octagon': Seagulls, bells interrupt PM

The Prime Minister had to laugh off several interruptions and technical difficulties during morning show interviews in the Octagon today which one host described as noisier than a "Saturday night when the students are in town".

Speaking to John Campbell on Breakfast amid some "brisk" weather, Ardern was in the middle of answering questions about the upcoming Bledisloe Cup when her earpiece failed.

After revealing that players will be in quarantine but will still be able to train together, the technical issues began, leaving Ardern holding her earpiece and struggling to understand what Campbell was saying.

"Sorry John I've just lost you there," she said. "Your camera operator is sharing the questions with me!"

"Can you hear me, Prime Minister?" Campbell asked.

"Not really, I'm afraid John, unfortunately," Ardern replied.

Later in the interview they were again interrupted by bells striking the time.

"Oh my giddy aunt, next Robbie Burns will get up and start wandering around and shouting!" Campbell said.

"I'm sorry I couldn't hear you over the bells, John," the Prime Minister went on to say. "We are very much live!"

"Live from the Octagon, which is not even that noisy on a Saturday night when the students are in town!" Campbell said.

She was also interrupted by a flock of seagulls who wanted to get in on the action.

Ardern also had trouble with her live cross while on The AM Show.

Host Duncan Garner whose questions were being drowned out by squawking seagulls asked if the Prime Minister could "get rid of them".

"Somebody get rid of the seagulls."

Just as Ardern was saying to Garner that he was "lucky he didn't get the bells", right on queue they chimed.

Ardern later shared a post to her Instagram page.

"Morning media round this morning came complete with an earpiece that failed, a flock of seagulls coming for a visit, and a round of very loud bells," she wrote.

"I can only apologise to anyone who was watching this morning!"