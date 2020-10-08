Lorde breaks silence to encourage Kiwis to vote

Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, has taken to Instagram to encourage Kiwis to vote. Photo: Getty Images

Lorde has broken her social media break to encourage New Zealanders to vote in the upcoming election and teased that new music will be coming soon.

The Royals singer has been quiet on social media since her last album cycle apart from a few emails to fans on her mailing list, but jumped back on Instagram stories for an important message.

"Hey. Are u from New Zealand?", she posted. "I am," she wrote - captioning a selfie of her out for a walk.

"We know that we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organisations that mean something to us - that's what helps keep it that way.

Lorde says New Zealand is a "special place". Photo: Lorde / Instagram

The Grammy-award-winning artist encouraged her Kiwi fans to read up about the two referendums, the End of Life Choice Act and the Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill.

"This was honestly incredible [sic] difficult to format and I hope you can repay me with the humble act of VOTING," she wrote.

The singer also gave fans a special incentive: "Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I'll give you something in return," implying she plans to release a new album next year.

"You got that? Yeah? Ok cool."

She later apologised for her typo in a previous story. "Did you miss that chaotic energy on Instagram? Probably not."

In May, Yelich-O'Connor sent out an email update to fans confirming her next album was in the works.

She shared how "grateful" she is for the "calm, sensible leadership" by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorde is a proud New Zealander. Photo: Lorde / Instagram

She revealed she is again working with Melodrama collaborator Jack Antonoff for the next album, and reassured fans that were desperate for new music.

"A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down."

"I understand— I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths.

"But as I get older I realise there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you. Do you know what I mean?

"In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time.

"So if you can, I'd like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive," the singer wrote.

In June the singer also emailed fans, lending her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.