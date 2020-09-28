Promises, promises

An online trawl turns up more policy on waste from some parties than others.

GREEN PARTY

REDUCING WASTE POLICY

Fix kerbside plastic recycling to be more consistent throughout Aotearoa, and develop local recycling capability to process more recyclable materials onshore.

Phase out low-grade plastic products that can be easily replaced with reusable alternatives, especially plastic water bottles, cotton buds, and fruit stickers.

Commit to zero food-waste and zero e-waste in landfills, and create clear waste management obligations for businesses and local authorities.

Develop a new waste strategy and review the Waste Minimisation Act and Litter Act to put Aotearoa on a zero-waste pathway.

Amend the Consumer Guarantees Act to introduce a Right to Repair, requiring manufacturers to design products that can be fixed, not thrown away.

Improve labelling with common standards to ensure people can have confidence in products marked "compostable" and "recyclable".

Continue to create more sector-wide product stewardship schemes for problem products like electronics, and implement a container return scheme for beverage containers.

Reward innovation by increasing funding through the Waste Minimisation Fund, creating a materials recovery, re-use, and repurposing sector.

LABOUR

ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY

We’ve banned single-use plastic bags and we’re committed to phasing out even more single-use plastic.

We’re addressing food waste by redirecting food to those in need.

We’ve created jobs through the Waste Minimisation Fund.

ACT

REDUCING WASTE TO LANDFILL POLICY

ACT will remove regulations that favour landfills over modern waste reduction technology*.

*Allowing waste to be burned in waste-to-energy incinerators

NEW CONSERVATIVE PARTY

ENERGY INDEPENDENCE POLICY

New Zealand needs to take back control of its waste handling and recycling, including allowing waste-to-energy in our largest cities.

NATIONAL PARTY, MAORI PARTY, NEW ZEALAND FIRST, TOP

No mention of waste in released policies.