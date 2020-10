Labour Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene. Photo: Jane Dawber.

Rino Tirikatene has comfortably held his seat in Te Tai Tonga over Maori Party candidate Takuta Ferris.

With 98.1% of the votes counted, Tirikatene (10,785) took more than twice the votes of his nearest competitor Ferris (5,305).

It was a similar margin of victory to 2017, when Tirikatene beat Matiria Turei of the Green Party.

Party votes went overwhelmingly to Labour (59.5%) with the Green party far behind in second place with 11.9%.