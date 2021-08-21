Auckland's Sky City Casino is a location of interest after a person tested positive for the Delta variant. Photo: Getty Images

Two more Auckland schools and two of New Zealand's best-known companies have been caught up in the Covid Delta outbreak - with positive cases of students and staff.

Sky TV and Sky City casino are working to identify close contacts after they each had a worker test positive, while Western Springs College and Pukekohe High have become the sixth and seventh Auckland schools hit by cases.

And an Auckland Fisher & Paykel worker has tested positive for Covid-19. The person worked nights in the East Tamaki facility and is now in managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned cases will continue to rise into the next week - and an extension of the Auckland Alert Lever 4 lockdown, at least, seems inevitable.

New Zealand was put in lockdown on Tuesday after a man in Auckland tested positive for the highly infectious Delta variant.

The total number of cases in the current outbreak stands at 51, with cases in the country's largest city Auckland and the capital Wellington. The country is in a level 4 lockdown due to last until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Cabinet is to meet on Monday to decide on any extensions and/or lowering alert levels for other parts of the country.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker, of the University of Otago, Wellington campus, says it's still likely cases will crop up outside of Auckland and Wellington as contacts of known cases have moved about the country.

The developments come as more than 10,000 close contacts - from Auckland and Coromandel to Wellington and some parts of the South Island - have now been identified in connection with New Zealand's so-far 51 confirmed cases, 45 of whom are in Auckland and six in Wellington

There are also about 200 visits to 165 locations of interest, including four in three central North Island towns - areas where a Wellington pair had stopped while driving back to Wellington after visiting Auckland.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said based on their modelling they were still predicting about 100 cases to have been circulating before lockdown.

All of the cases so far had been linked to the cluster before the lockdown began.

Hendy said he expected numbers to start peaking early this week, but they wouldn't know how effective the lockdown was at containing the spread until next weekend.

"The big unknown is how effective level 4 restrictions are with Delta. We know it worked well last year but this is a more transmissive variant now so we expect the lockdown to be less effective."

Meanwhile, a mass drive-through vaccination centre opening at Auckland Airport today will gear up to immunise about 2000 people a day, throughout the week, but could be extended or copied elsewhere if successful.

Appointments at the clinic in the park and ride carpark are by invitation only, with priority for essential workers and people who missed earlier appointments.

In major developments on Saturday night:

• A student at Western Springs College and a staff member at Pukekohe High School, both in Auckland, have tested positive for the Covid - taking to seven the number of schools directly affected by the outbreak. The student at Western Springs College was understood to have been in class last Tuesday. Earlier, Pukekohe High School emailed staff to confirm that one of its staff had tested positive for the virus.

• A staff member at Sky City Casino has tested positive. In an email to staff, the casino said the staff member was working on the night of Friday, August 13, in a level 3 gaming room and it was reviewing data and CCTV footage to determine close contacts.

• A Sky TV staff member was at work in the company's Mt Wellington studios and potentially infectious on Monday and Tuesday last week. "While this news is not what any of us wanted to hear, we have good systems in place ... we're taking a proactive and precautionary approach to protecting everyone's health, safety and wellbeing," said chief people and operations officer Michael Frampton in an email.

• Hundreds of students are isolating in their rooms at a University of Auckland hall after a resident tested positive on Friday. "We're not allowed to leave other than to go to the bathroom," said one student. The positive case attended a ball along with 500 people at the Aotea Centre last weekend.

• Auckland's Royal Oak Intermediate has confirmed a bus driver who drives one of its school runs has tested positive.

- NZ Herald and RNZ